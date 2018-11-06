Titans' Jonnu Smith: Hauls in touchdown
Smith caught both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.
Smith caught what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown on a shovel pass from Marcus Mariota with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter. It was his third career touchdown, but first of the season. Overall, it has been a disappointing campaign for Smith, who was expected to see an increased role due to the absence of Delanie Walker (ankle). However, lack of passing volume in the Titans' offense has held him back, and though the touchdown will provide some reason for optimism, Smith still saw only two targets. That makes it safe to leave him on the waiver wire in nearly all seasonal formats, despite the lack of quality options at tight end.
