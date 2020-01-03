Smith was not targeted in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans. However, he did rush the ball once for seven yards.

Smith was held without a target for a second time this season, producing only seven yards of total offense. However, he was still on the field for 81 percent of the team's offensive snaps, well ahead of both MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser. Smith will likely draw a bigger role in the team's first-round playoff matchup against New England on Saturday, and he'll look to capitalize on his ability to gain yards after the catch. He'll also have plenty of motivation to produce next season, as he's entering a contract year and could be in line to take over as the team's starting tight end if Delanie Walker (ankle) opts to retire.