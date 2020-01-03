Titans' Jonnu Smith: Silent in Week 17
Smith was not targeted in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans. However, he did rush the ball once for seven yards.
Smith was held without a target for a second time this season, producing only seven yards of total offense. However, he was still on the field for 81 percent of the team's offensive snaps, well ahead of both MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser. Smith will likely draw a bigger role in the team's first-round playoff matchup against New England on Saturday, and he'll look to capitalize on his ability to gain yards after the catch. He'll also have plenty of motivation to produce next season, as he's entering a contract year and could be in line to take over as the team's starting tight end if Delanie Walker (ankle) opts to retire.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...