Titans' Jonnu Smith: Tears off 57-yard run
Smith caught all five of his targets for 60 yards and picked up 57 yards on his lone rush attempt during a 24-21 loss to Houston on Sunday.
Smith lined up behind Ryan Tannehill on the Titans' opening snap of the fourth quarter and peeled off a 57-yard gain on a toss play to the right, the longest run by a tight end in 43 years. Prior to Sunday there had only been three occasions all season in which a tight end had broken 20 miles per hour as a ball carrier, but Smith was able to achieve that feat two times Week 15 while gaining 17-plus yards on three of his six offensive touches. In Tennessee's upcoming Week 16 matchup against New Orleans, Smith will be in search of his second touchdown in three games, taking on a Saints defense that has surrendered just three TDs to opposing tight ends all season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...