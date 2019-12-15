Smith caught all five of his targets for 60 yards and picked up 57 yards on his lone rush attempt during a 24-21 loss to Houston on Sunday.

Smith lined up behind Ryan Tannehill on the Titans' opening snap of the fourth quarter and peeled off a 57-yard gain on a toss play to the right, the longest run by a tight end in 43 years. Prior to Sunday there had only been three occasions all season in which a tight end had broken 20 miles per hour as a ball carrier, but Smith was able to achieve that feat two times Week 15 while gaining 17-plus yards on three of his six offensive touches. In Tennessee's upcoming Week 16 matchup against New Orleans, Smith will be in search of his second touchdown in three games, taking on a Saints defense that has surrendered just three TDs to opposing tight ends all season.