Byard collected 12 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Chiefs.
Byard logged double-digit tackles for the first time since Tennessee's season-opening loss to the Giants. The two-time All-Pro also would have logged his second interception of the season were it not for a defensive offside penalty against Rashad Weaver in the first quarter. Byard now has 57 tackles (35 solo) and one interception through eight games in 2022, and he'll continue to play a prominent role against the pass and the run this Sunday against Denver.
