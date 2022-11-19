Byard recorded six tackles in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers.
Byard played 100 percent of defensive snaps for the seventh consecutive game. He's had a range of productivity in that span, logging anywhere between three and 12 tackles. Byard has a total of 66 stops, one pass defended and one interception across 10 contests on the campaign.
