Folk made all five of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Folk accounted for all of Tennessee's points in his debut with the team and enjoyed a mistake-free performance. Three of his five kicks came from inside 35 yards, though he also converted 50 and 45-yard attempts. The Titans had trouble finding a reliable placekicking option throughout the offseason, though Folk has seemingly stabilized the position.