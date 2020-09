Westbrook-Ikhine was promoted from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The rookie UDFA out of Indiana was unable to earn a spot on the season-opening roster, but he'll join the active roster as an extra player for Week 1. Westbrook-Ikhine should provide depth at wide receiver and will revert to the practice squad after Monday's game.