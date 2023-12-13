Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two receptions on four targets for 28 yards in Monday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins. He also caught a pass to convert a two-point conversion.

Westbrook-Ikhine was on the field for a season-best 90 percent of offensive snaps, though that didn't translate to additional production. Since the team's bye in Week 7, he has topped 30 receiving yards just twice in seven contests. Westbrook-Ikhine did convert a key two-point conversion for the Titans midway through the fourth quarter, his most significant contribution to the victory.