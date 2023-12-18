Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one catch on two targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans.

Westbrook-Ikhine was limited to one or fewer catches for the second time in his last three games and for the eighth time this season. Treylon Burks appears to be fully healthy once again, which caused Westbrook-Ikhine's snap count to dip to a season-low 48 percent.