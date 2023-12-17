Westbrook-Ikhine (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Westbrook-Ikhine was added to the injury report Friday due to an illness, but he'll be ready to suit up for a divisional showdown. He's on the field regularly for the Titans' offense, though he has topped 30 receiving yards just twice in the last seven games.
