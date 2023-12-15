Westbrook-Ikhine (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Westbrook-Ikhine was a late-week addition to the injury report, missing practice Friday. With Kyle Philips (hamstring) already ruled out for Week 15, the Titans could be down to DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Chris Moore as their main wideouts Sunday.
