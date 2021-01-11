Evans recorded 96 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery across 16 games in the 2020 campaign.

Evans finished third on the team with 96 tackles, though that total took a dip from his 2019 campaign. Even so, Evans was a leader amongst the Titans' linebacker corps by pacing the group in tackles and snaps. While Jayon Brown and Harold Landry both arguably outplayed Evans, he was nevertheless a steadying force for the defense. Evans will potentially head into the final year of his rookie deal in 2021, though the team possesses a fifth-year option that could be exercised to keep him under contract through 2022.