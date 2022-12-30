Woods brought in five of nine targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Woods' catch and target totals were both team highs, and he was on the receiving end of Joshua Dobbs' one touchdown pass late in the third quarter. The veteran wideout has multiple catches in four consecutive games, and his experience could certainly afford him an important role again in a key Week 18 road matchup versus the Jaguars a week from Sunday that will decide the AFC South champion.