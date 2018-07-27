Lewan signed a record-breaking five-year, $80 million contract extension with the Titans on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lewan's contract falls just short of the $84 million that Zack Martin received from the Cowboys, but Lewan's deal is also a year shorter in length. He will officially earn both the most ever for an offensive lineman in annual value, as well as the most guaranteed money -- $50 million. As a result, he will protect the blind side for franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota for at least the next five seasons.

