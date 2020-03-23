Frederick announced via his personal twitter account Monday that he will retire from the NFL.

Frederick was the epitome of consistent for the Cowboys at center in his seven-year career, aside from the 2018 campaign. Despite being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome that season, Frederick battled back to start all 16 games this past campaign. The 29-year-old will now likely hand the reigns off to Joe Looney, who appears in line to take over at center in 2020.