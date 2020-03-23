Travis Frederick: Hangs up cleats
Frederick announced via his personal twitter account Monday that he will retire from the NFL.
Frederick was the epitome of consistent for the Cowboys at center in his seven-year career, aside from the 2018 campaign. Despite being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome that season, Frederick battled back to start all 16 games this past campaign. The 29-year-old will now likely hand the reigns off to Joe Looney, who appears in line to take over at center in 2020.
