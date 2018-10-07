Tyvis Powell: Drops to waiver wire
The 49ers waived Powell on Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Powell suited up for two games this season and made one solo tackle while playing strictly on special teams. The 49ers may look to keep him on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.
-
Week 5 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5