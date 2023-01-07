Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Evans (concussion) cleared protocols and is still being monitored heading into the playoffs, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Evans has missed the last four games while on IR with a concussion, leaving Week 18 as his earliest possible date to return. However, the rookie cornerback was never designated to return to practice during Week 18 prep, so he's unlikely to be restored to the active roster in time for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Chicago. It will be worth monitoring how Evans' practice activity is handled heading into the wild-card round of the playoffs next week.