Mattison becomes the incumbent No. 1 option in Minnesota's backfield after the team informed Dalvin Cook (shoulder) on Thursday of his coming release, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mattison re-signed with the Vikings on a two-year contract this offseason, a move which now positions him as the likely starter heading into 2023. The 2019 third-round pick has flashed in his previous four years with Minnesota when asked to fill in for Cook, averaging 4.1 career yards per carry while also securing 70 of 84 targets for 526 yards. Ty Chandler and rookie seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride could also potentially earn weekly touches, though Kene Nwangwu mostly profiles as a special-teams option, leaving the Vikings without much in the way of proven depth behind Mattison. While the team could still add to the backfield ahead of Week 1, Mattison currently faces massive opportunity and is a lock to rocket up fantasy draft boards.