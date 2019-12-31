Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Gains 36 yards

Abdullah ran for 22 yards on six carries and added 14 yards on three catches during Sunday's 21-19 loss to Chicago.

Abdullah took on the RB2 role, again, with both Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) resting in what was a meaningless game for the Vikings. Not that 36 yards is too much to get excited about, but it'd be foolish to expect even that Sunday against the Saints. Abdullah has had 24 touches in the past three games with the top of the depth chart dinged up, but only 14 touches prior to that this season. Assuming Cook and/or Mattison are ready to play, Abdullah's role should be very limited.