The Raiders re-signed Abdullah on Friday.

Abdullah has spent the last two seasons with the Raiders after coming to Las Vegas in 2022, and he'll now remain with the team for the immediate future. The 2015 second-round pick has appeared in all 34 of the Raiders' games since signing with the team, recording 451 yards from scrimmage on 63 touches. The veteran running back is expected to serve as a depth piece in Las Vegas' backfield once again in 2024.