Abdullah rushed twice for 11 yards and caught his only target for one yard in Monday's 20-14 win over the Chiefs.

Abdullah maintained a limited role out of the Raiders' backfield against the Chiefs in Week 16, despite Josh Jacobs' (quadriceps/illness) absence from the Christmas Day contest. Fellow running back Zamir White handled the bulk of the rushing work, taking 22 carries for 145 yards while Abdullah earned only three touches across 12 offensive snaps. Abdullah could see even fewer opportunities Week 17 versus the Colts if Jacobs returns to action.