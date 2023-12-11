Abdullah rushed once for 12 yards and caught both his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Abdullah's first two touches didn't come until less than a minute remaining in the first half, though he's now up to 14 receptions through the first 13 games of the season. Starting running back Josh Jacobs exited Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter due to a seemingly minor knee injury, but Abdullah could see his snap share increase Thursday against the Chargers if Jacobs is limited or unable to play on a quick turnaround. Fellow reserves Zamir White and Brandon Bolden could factor into the backfield equation as well.