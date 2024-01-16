Abdullah ended his 2023 campaign with 15 total carries for 89 yards to go along with 19 receptions for 131 yards on 24 targets in 17 games.

Abdullah recorded more than four touches in a single contest just once throughout his second season with the Raiders, while 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White took control of the backfield when workhorse Josh Jacobs missed Weeks 15-18 with a quadriceps injury. Abdullah will turn 31 years old in June, and the veteran's future in Las Vegas is uncertain as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.