Abdullah rushed once for four yards and caught his only target for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Abdullah logged a season-high 30 offensive snaps with Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) sidelined for a third straight contest, but fill-in starter Zamir White earned 25 touches out of the backfield Sunday, notching 106 total yards in the process. The team figures to continue leaning on White in Week 18 against the Broncos if Jacobs remains out, capping Abdullah's projection.