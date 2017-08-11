Vikings' Bishop Sankey: Set for MRI on Friday

Sankey (knee) was seen on crutches after Thursday's preseason game and will be sent for an MRI on Friday, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.

Sankey got into the mix Thursday with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon sitting out, but he only saw four carries before suffering the knee injury. He had a brace on his knee in addition to being on crutches in the Minnesota locker room following Thursday's tilt. Friday's MRI should shed some more light on the exact nature of Sankey's knee injury.