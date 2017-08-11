Vikings' Bishop Sankey: Suffers torn ACL
Sankey sustained a torn ACL during Thursday's preseason win at Buffalo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Vikings held out Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon on Thursday, providing Sankey with a window in which to impress the coaching staff. Sankey received four carries for 14 yards and gathered in four of five targets for 15 yards before suffering a knee injury, which has been revealed to be season-ending. Injured reserve is almost certainly in the 2014 second-round pick's future.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...