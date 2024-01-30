Murphy (MCL) won't require surgery, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Murphy suffered an MCL sprain during Minnesota's Week 15 loss to the Bengals but is expected to be ready for OTAs. The 2019 second-round pick is already in his second week of jogging and will look to build off his career year when healthy.
