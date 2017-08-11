Play

Keenum was 11-for-16 passing for 121 yards in Thursday's preseason win over Buffalo.

Keenum led the Vikings on a touchdown drive and didn't make any glaring mistakes. He was seen in a close race with Taylor Heinicke for the backup quarterback role, but Heinicke struggled at times Thursday.

