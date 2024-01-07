Keenum (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Saturday's game against the Colts, but he will serve as the emergency third quarterback, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Keenum will the the QB3 for the second straight week after starting in Weeks 15 and 16. He'll only enter Saturday's game if both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are forced to leave due to injury.