Keenum (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Saturday's game against the Colts, but he will serve as the emergency third quarterback, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Keenum will the the QB3 for the second straight week after starting in Weeks 15 and 16. He'll only enter Saturday's game if both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are forced to leave due to injury.
More News
-
Texans' Case Keenum: Serving as emergency third QB•
-
Texans' Case Keenum: Gets benched in Week 16 loss•
-
Texans' Case Keenum: Locked in for Week 16 start•
-
Texans' Case Keenum: Likely to remain starter Week 16•
-
Texans' Case Keenum: Manages Houston to win•
-
Texans' Case Keenum: Week 15 start awaits•