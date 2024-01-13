Watch Now:

Keenum (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Browns, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

As expected, Keenum will serve as the Texans' emergency third quarterback in the team's wild-card affair. The 35-year-old will only be able to enter Saturday's game if both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills leave with injuries.

More News