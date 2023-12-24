Keenum completed 11 of 17 passes for 62 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Davis Mills in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns.

Mills was subbing in on certain packages right out of the gate, suggesting Keenum had a short leash, and after Houston fell behind 36-7 following his second INT of the day, he got the hook for good. C.J. Stroud could clear the league's concussion protocol in time for a Week 17 tilt against the Titans which should have a big impact on the Texans' playoff chances, but if the rookie QB remains sidelined for another game, Mills seems likely to get the start over Keenum.