Keenum has one year remaining on his contract heading into the 2024 offseason. He completed 34 of 53 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions in two games played during the 2023 season.

Keenum was locked in as the third-string quarterback when C.J. Stroud was healthy, but when Houston's No. 1 quarterback sat out Weeks 15 and 16 due to a concussion, head coach DeMeco Ryans opted for Keenum over primary backup Davis Mills. Both backups are under contract for the upcoming season, and the 36-year-old Keenum is expected to resume the role as emergency QB and helpful mentor for Stroud.