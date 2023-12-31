Keenum (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Titans, but he'll serve as the Texans' emergency third quarterback, Drew Dougherty of the team's official site reports.

Keenum got spot starts the last two games for an absent C.J. Stroud, combining for 291 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 34-for-53 passing in roughly six quarters of play. Now that Stroud is out of the concussion protocol and cleared to resume the No. 1 QB gig for Houston, Keenum will move back to his customary third spot on the depth chart, but he also is available in the event Stroud and Davis Mills have to leave Sunday's contest due to health concerns.