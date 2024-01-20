Keenum (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official website reports.
No surprise here, as C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are both healthy. Keenum would be called upon to serve as the emergency quarterback if both the aforementioned quarterbacks happen to get hurt.
