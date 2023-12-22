Keenum is slated to start Sunday's game against the Browns with C.J. Stroud (concussion) ruled out for a second straight contest, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Upon the release of its final Week 15 injury report, Houston listed Stroud as doubtful ahead of the team's matchup with the Titans before he was ultimately inactive for the contest, but the rookie signal-caller will be ruled out two days in advance of this week's game after he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. While stepping in for Stroud last week, Keenum completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding one yard on two carries in Houston's 19-16 overtime win over Tennessee. The 35-year-old Keenum could have difficulty replicating his modest results from last week while he faces off against the top-ranked Browns pass defense (158.9 passing yards allowed per game).