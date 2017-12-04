Keenum completed 25 of 30 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 14-9 win over the Falcons.

Keenum completed an impressive 83 percent of his passes while connecting with nine different receivers. He connected with Jerick McKinnon on a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter and hit Kyle Rudolph for a six-yard score in the fourth. Keenum is in excellent form over the last five weeks, averaging 276.2 yards per game with 12 total touchdowns compared to three turnovers. His stellar play has earned him a bit of job security, as Mike Zimmer stated that he'll start against the Panthers next week despite Teddy Bridgewater's availability, according to Chris Thompson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Express.