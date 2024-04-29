The Vikings exercised Darrisaw's 2025 fifth-year option.

The 24-year-old was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has started 39-of-41 games he's appeared in since entering the league. Darrisaw has yet to make a Pro Bowl or be named an All-Pro, but he's an above-average, rock-solid left tackle and will either protect Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy's blind side this upcoming season.