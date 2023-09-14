Darrisaw (ankle) is active for Thursday's contest with the Eagles.
Darrisaw will be back on the field Thursday after he exited the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers early with an ankle injury. The left tackle will have to deal with Philadelphia's formidable front seven in Week 2.
