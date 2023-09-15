Darrisaw (ankle) did not play in Thursday's game against the Eagles, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Darrisaw suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 but appeared to be ready for the quick turnaround for Minnesota's Week 2 matchup. However, despite being active, he was unable to play. Darrisaw will have nine days to recover prior to the Vikings' Week 3 matchup against the Chargers.
