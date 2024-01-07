Darrisaw (illness) is active Sunday against the Lions.
Darrisaw popped up on the injury report after becoming ill and logged a DNP on Thursday before getting in a limited practice session Friday. The Virginia Tech product should be fully recovered now, with his ability to take the field, and will start at left tackle.
