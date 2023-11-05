Darrisaw (groin) will not play Sunday against the Falcons, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The left tackle practiced fully all week before getting added to the injury report Saturday with the questionable tag. David Quessenberry will start at tackle for Minnesota, per Goessling. Darrisaw started seven of the Vikings' first eight games.
