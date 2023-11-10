Darrisaw (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The third-year tackle out of Virginia Tech was able to log a full practice Friday after recording limited sessions both Wednesday and Thursday, and it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past his groin issue. Darrisaw is in line to return as Minnesota's left tackle this Sunday.
