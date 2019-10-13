Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in tough matchup
Cook rushed 16 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and secured both of his targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Cook was stymied by Philadelphia's virtually impenetrable defensive front to the tune of 2.6 yards per rush, but he still found his way into the end zone for the sixth time this season on a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Cook has actually averaged under 3.0 yards per rush in two of his last three games, the byproduct of running into two of the stingiest run defenses in the NFL in the Bears and Eagles. However, he's been spectacular overall and remains an elite play in all formats heading into a Week 7 divisional showdown versus the Lions.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 218 scrimmage yards•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in Chicago•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Monstrous showing in Week 3•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 191 scrimmage yards•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Impressive in season opener•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Breaks off huge touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...