Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in tough matchup

Cook rushed 16 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and secured both of his targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Cook was stymied by Philadelphia's virtually impenetrable defensive front to the tune of 2.6 yards per rush, but he still found his way into the end zone for the sixth time this season on a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Cook has actually averaged under 3.0 yards per rush in two of his last three games, the byproduct of running into two of the stingiest run defenses in the NFL in the Bears and Eagles. However, he's been spectacular overall and remains an elite play in all formats heading into a Week 7 divisional showdown versus the Lions.