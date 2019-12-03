Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Injury not considered serious

In his postgame presss conference, coach Mike Zimmer stated the shoulder injury that forced Cooks from Monday's 37-30 loss to the Seahawks is not serious, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook finished the game with nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown and three receptions (on four targets) for 35 additional yards. The third-year back will have a short week to fully recover for a Week 14 divisional battle against the Lions next Sunday.