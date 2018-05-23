Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Takes part in individual drills
Cook (knee) went through individual drills on the rehab field during Wednesday's practice and the expectation is that he'll be good to go in time for training camp, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports. "I think he'll probably get some work and then should be ready to roll for training camp," coach Mike Zimmer said.
It was recently reported that Cook remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn ACL and his ability take the field for individual drills Wednesday only provides further optimism on that front. It sounds like he'll remain limited throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but once training camp rolls around, Cook should be cleared for full participation. Of course, the Vikings will likely be as cautious as possible with their running back, so Cook could get days off here and there. All that said, fantasy owners can likely expect a fully healthy Cook for the start of the regular season, barring any setbacks in camp or the preseason.
