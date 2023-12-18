Hunter recorded five tackles (three solo) including two sacks in Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss at Cincinnati.
Hunter found his way into the sack column for the 11th time in 14 games this season Saturday, and he managed more than one sack for the fourth time this year. His 15.5 sacks so far in 2023 is already a career high total with three games still left to play.
