Hunter recorded 83 tackles (54 solo), 16.5 sacks, two passes defended and forced four fumbles during the 2023 season.

Hunter earned a new one-year contract as training camp got underway after holding out during minicamp and spent this past season proving he deserved it. The 29-year-old earned his fourth selection to the Pro Bowl team while logging career highs in tackles, sacks and forced fumbles. The LSU product is not under contract for next offseason and will be looking to get paid again. Considering his talent, he could be a candidate for the franchise tag, if he's unable to reach a long-term deal with the Vikings.