Hunter (illness) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.
Hunter saw his practice participation increase over the course of the week, culminating in a full session Friday. He's been a key piece of the Vikings' pass rush and has registered a career-high 15.5 sacks over 14 games this season.
