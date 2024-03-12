Hunter is slated to sign a two-year deal with the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, one of the top available free agents on the market will have $48 million guaranteed over the course of the two-year deal. Hunter spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings, going for double-digit sacks on five occasions, including a career-high 16.5 in the most recent campaign. He'll join a group of pass rushers in Houston that includes 2023 first-round pick Will Anderson and fellow offseason pickup Denico Autry, among others.