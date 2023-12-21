Watch Now:

Hunter was estimated as a non-participant in practice Wednesday due to an illness.

Minnesota held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Hunter's absence is an estimation of his status had the team gone through a full practice. The veteran pass rusher has been as good as ever this season, ranking second in the league with a career-high 15.5 sacks through 14 contests. Hunter will look to recover from his ailment in time to suit up Sunday against Detroit.

